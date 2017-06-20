SLIDESHOW: New vision for Limerick's O'Connell Street is unveiled

LIMERICK City and County Council has unveiled ambitious plans to completely transform O'Connell Street in the city.

Members of the public were invited to City Hall this Tuesday to inspect the local authority's emerging preferred option, which will see pedestrians prioritised over cars.

There will be one lane of traffic heading outbound from the junction of Denmark Street up to the O'Connell Monument. The plans show a bus lane, with cyclists sharing the outbound lane with motorists. But the €9m proposals will also allow for the street to be completely closed for events.

A focal point of the revitalisation of Limerick's main thoroughfare will be placed at the junction with Bedford Row and Thomas Street, while bus stops will be relocated to within the specially designated bus lanes.

Under the plans, taxi ranks will vanish from O'Connell Street and will instead be placed on side streets. The blueprint - put together by Arup consulting engineers - has the aim of reducing unnecessary car traffic, road signage and improving the streetscape.

The local authority has put together its preferred plan following a series of consultations with elected representatives, the local business community, and members of the public.

Joe Delaney, the council's head of design and delivery,said: “This plan for O’Connell Street will see a significant increase in space for pedestrians. We have spoken to a lot of people with ideas for O’Connell Street and the overarching view is that it needs to be more pedestrian friendly.”

The main body of the work will take place in the core retail section of O'Connell Street, from the junction of Denmark Street to Cecil Street.

The project is being funded thanks to €4.1m from the European Regional Development Fund, with the local authority making up the balance of €9m.

The deadline to make your views known on the project has also been extended from this Friday up to Thursday, June 29.

Submissions will be accepted by email to LUCROC@arup.com, or by post to David Healy, Limerick City and County Council, Merchant's Quay, Limerick.

Following this period of consultation, a planning application will be published and the finalised plans will be put on public display for a six-week period. There will be another opportunity for submissions at that point.

It is envisaged that works will start next summer.

The council's preferred options come on foot of proposals put forward by economist John Moran in last week’s Limerick Leader. There have been a large number of Tweets using the hashtag #LiveableLimerick which has trended nationally.

I think #liveablelimerick is really making its views known now! Thanks @Limerick_Leader for starting! Hope you're listening @LUCROCLimk pic.twitter.com/vebJ7uzN8O — John Moran (@moranjohna1) June 16, 2017

2day you can have your say. O'Connell St future plans on display from 4.30pm @ City Hall. Take 10 mins this eve to engage #liveablelimerick pic.twitter.com/E58eyZSzcr — Limerick City (@limerickcitybiz) June 20, 2017

Make sure the decision makers don't play it safe. Please get to this Public Consultation today, Tues 4pm-7.30pm City Hall #liveablelimerick pic.twitter.com/QzULBQGUCN — Paul O'Connell (@Paul_OConnell) June 20, 2017

Important consultation going on today about future of #liveablelimerick less cars &compulsory purchase of dilapidated buildings please! https://t.co/wWcZTmVe3X — Jennifer MoroneyWard (@jmwlk) June 20, 2017