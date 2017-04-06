WATCH: Limerick students are first off the mark for TLC3

D-DAY may not be until Good Friday but already the parklands, country roads and laneways across Limerick city and county are being given some TLC ahead of Limerick’s mammoth annual clean-up.

The final number of volunteers registered to take part in TLC3 on April 14 is 16,094 - that’s over 2,000 more than the number who signed up last year.

Over 16,000 volunteers signed up for #TLC3! We can't wait to see you all out on Good Friday for the biggest clean up in the country! pic.twitter.com/pzGlRSZw0h — TLC (@TLC_Limerick) April 3, 2017

As school students will be on their Easter holidays on the day in question, many teachers rallied the troops this week and coordinated TLC clean-ups of their area.

Ardscoil Mhuire in Corbally took part in a coordinated clean-up with students of St Munchin’s College on Corbally Road.

“We had around 90 students from first year who were out for just over an hour around the Corbally area,” explained Brid Herbert, principal, Ardscoil Mhuire.

“We had actually done a clean up the week before and a little bit of a tidy up but it’s amazing the amount of rubbish that accumulates around that area especially over weekends. We find that over weekends there is an awful lot of rubbish left,” she added.

Ms Herbert feels that TLC is “a fantastic idea for Limerick” because not alone does it improve the visual appeal of the local landscape but it also brings people together.

“There is a lovely sense of community,” Ms Herbert pointed out. “Everybody is out and about doing something very positive for the community. That giving back is very, very important. It becomes a competition about who can collect the most rubbish,” she smiled.

Lavinia Ryan-Duggan, a resident of Mill Road, Corbally expects in the region of 60 people to be out with their pickers and rubbish bags on Friday next. Thankfully, it won’t be a case of dusting off the cleaning equipment after a 12-month wait - the residents of Corbally, like many around the city and county, have made a genuine effort to clean up their area on a regular basis.

“We are out all the time really, we don’t just do it once a year,” said Ms Ryan-Duggan.

“We have been involved in Going for Gold since JP McManus started it. All of the different estates on the Mill Road have joined forces. We look at it from a safety point of view, an improvement point of view and a heritage point of view because there is huge history down here. Every year we aim to add a little piece or make another improvement.”

Lavinia is finding that throughout the year there are more clean ups taking place “and more importantly the kids don’t throw the rubbish on the ground because they understand the importand of not littering”.

Ahead of the big day, Paul Foley, chairperson of the TLC Steering Committee has some words of advice for those taking part.

“Prior to carrying out any clean up please carry out a risk assessment and ensure that before you engage in any clean up, that you have read and you understand the Best Practice Guidelines for Health and Safety on the Team Limerick Clean Up web site,” said Mr Foley.

“Motorways, and roundabouts are out of bounds, and always work in pairs with fully charged mobile phones, with the Rules of the Road to be fully observed.

“Children under 16 should not work on the roadside or carriageway, with no more than five children at any given time to be supervised by a nominated adult.”

