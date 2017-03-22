SLIDESHOW: Pat Shortt's home on market in Limerick for €1.65m

THE home of actor and comedian Pat Shortt in one of the most sought-after locations in county Limerick has been placed on the market for €1.65m.

The contemporary styled four-bed property, Worlds End in Castleconnell, on the banks of the River Shannon, features stunning views and 5.5 acres, with a heritage dating back to 1750.

“I’ve loved living in Castleconnell,” said the Thurles native. “It’s a lovely village and was a popular holiday resort for Limerick’s wealthy denizens, which explains the number of Georgian homes that were built along this stretch of the Shannon.”

When not travelling extensively for his work, he said he has always enjoyed being able to launch his boat at the end of the garden “and head up the Shannon to do some fishing for trout, salmon or pike.”

The former D’Unbelievables and Killinaskully star, who achieved critical acclaim in roles for Garage and Smalltown, has lived in the property, which dates back to 1750, with his family, including daughter Fay and Lily Rose and son Ludaigh, for over a decade.

The property is set in from the road, behind a pale blue lodge, affording the new owner peace and tranquility in a private setting, according to the agents.

The joint agents for Worlds End, Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes and Sherry Fitzgerald Limerick, said that the property has been “tastefully extended and refurbished to an extremely high standard incorporating contemporary living with the charm of this Georgian house”.

The original house was renovated and substantially extended by the Shortt family in 2006, when it was purchased for €2.7m.

A gravelled driveway passes the original gate lodge, leading to the front and rear courtyards.

The property includes a formal dining room, drawing room, music room, with “an open-plan living space unlike any other.”

The kitchen was designed by Gaggenau, the German manufacturer of high-end home appliances.

“During the day, natural light pours from a fully retractable wall of French doors - while at night, programable mood lighting can be controlled via the nearest device to hand,” said the agents.

The impressive property also features a home gym, wet-room, steam-room and studio.

For those with a penchant for cars, a cut stone building houses a three-bay garage to the rear.