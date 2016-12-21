Loving Christmas in Limerick: Tony’s picture is a winner
O'Connell Street image wins competition and will appear in the Leader
TONY Reale’s beautiful picture of the festive city-scape is our winning image in the Loving Christmas in Limerick competition.
There was a great response to the competition, the winning prize for which was a two night stay in the Sandhouse Hotel and Marine Spa in Rossnowlagh, overlooking Donegal Bay.
The winning image will appear in the Christmas edition of the Limerick Leader broadsheet, in shops this Thursday morning.
The gallery above contains a selection of the pictures that were submitted and the competition was a wonderful opportunity to showcase your photography skills while at the same time reflecting the wonder of the festive season in Limerick.
Happy Christmas to all our readers.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on